Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:IBP opened at $118.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.