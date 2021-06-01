Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

NYSE:IBP opened at $118.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

