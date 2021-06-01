Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.20. 1,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $861.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.