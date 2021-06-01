Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,811. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. 12,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

