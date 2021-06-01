Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,757,319 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.63.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

