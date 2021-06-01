Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Amon has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $11,001.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00082964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.01024444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.41 or 0.09806640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00091712 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

