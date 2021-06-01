American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.