American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of NCR worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NCR by 1,535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

