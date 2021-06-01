American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.58.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

