American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4,184.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

