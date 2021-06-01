American International Group Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $219.92 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $226.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

