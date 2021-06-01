American International Group Inc. Has $8.22 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

