Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.40

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 136572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMTB shares. Truist boosted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $913.53 million, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

