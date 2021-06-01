AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,556,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 29th total of 2,669,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 320.4 days.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATGFF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

