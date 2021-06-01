Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,127 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $10,454,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Insiders sold 61,581 shares of company stock worth $1,435,654 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

