Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $329,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

