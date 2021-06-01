Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $328,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,893,434. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

