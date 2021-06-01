Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

