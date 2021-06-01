Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,483 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

