Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

