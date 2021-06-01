Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

