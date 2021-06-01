Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,815.56 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,782.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

