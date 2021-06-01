Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $228.79 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $228.79 million and $35.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00096678 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002934 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003973 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003568 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.