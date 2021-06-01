Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.53 million.

ALLT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

