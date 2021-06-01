Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AESE opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

