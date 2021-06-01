Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.68

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.68 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.15 ($0.30), with a volume of 143,304 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.34 million and a PE ratio of 23.15.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.