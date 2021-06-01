Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,968 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $524,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 980,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.36. 463,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

