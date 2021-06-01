Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $445.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $467.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,731. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 280,684 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

