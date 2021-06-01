Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

