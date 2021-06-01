Airbnb, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 8th (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Airbnb had issued 51,323,531 shares in its initial public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $3,490,000,108 based on an initial share price of $68.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,616,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,110 shares of company stock worth $61,202,200.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

