Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.76. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average is $277.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

