AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Head to Head Contrast

China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get China Agri-Business alerts:

This table compares China Agri-Business and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.74 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.30

China Agri-Business has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

China Agri-Business has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Agri-Business and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Agri-Business and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats China Agri-Business on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Agri-Business

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for China Agri-Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Agri-Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.