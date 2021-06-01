Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AGFY. Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,269. Agrify has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

