Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $141.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

