Aeon Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $16.26 million and $15,995.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00722218 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 316.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

