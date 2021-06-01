AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Up 50.1% in May

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the April 29th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEOJF stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. AEON Financial Service has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.