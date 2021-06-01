Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

