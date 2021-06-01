Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

