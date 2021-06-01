Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,231 shares of company stock worth $1,928,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.64 and a 52-week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

