Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

