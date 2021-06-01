Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ADN stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

