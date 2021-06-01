Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Adient reported earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.47. 8,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,878. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

