AdEx Network (ADX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.98 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $101.37 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 127,964,720 coins and its circulating supply is 120,822,243 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

