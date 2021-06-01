Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

5/13/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/13/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. 171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.71. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

