Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $833,116.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $833,116.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

