ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $106,666.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00073477 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

