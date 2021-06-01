Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc Sells 2,412,646 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 3,943,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,624. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

