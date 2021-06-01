Accel Wealth Management Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

EPD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 15,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

