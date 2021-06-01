Accel Wealth Management Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.84. 7,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

