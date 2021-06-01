Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

LMT stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.50. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.58 and its 200-day moving average is $360.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

