Accel Wealth Management Acquires 273 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 410,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

